UltraTech Cement To Dalmia Bharat: Cement Companies' Share Prices Rise On News Of Price Hikes

"Moreover, general elections and slower infrastructure execution also compromised demand," it said. "Despite hopes of demand revival from the fag end of Q3, we expect the cement industry growth to taper off from 8-9% to 4-5% for FY25 due to sustained slowdown in demand."

The report added that lower volumes and realisations will impair an already soft EBITDA/tn in Q2FY25 and long term growth prospects continue to remain sanguine backed by strong push in housing and infrastructure initiatives. The brokerage's top picks within the sector include UltraTech, ACC and Sagar Cements.