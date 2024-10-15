UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Morgan Stanley's Picks Amid Green Shoots In Cement Industry

While weak demand and pricing has led to cement stocks underperforming over the past few months, Morgan Stanley now sees green shoots that could improve the overall environment for cement stocks going forward.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Ambuja Cement Ltd. are the best ways to play this cycle, according to the brokerage. Its targets for the two companies stand at Rs 13,620 per share and Rs 775 apiece, respectively, and imply a 19% and 32% potential upside for the two stocks.