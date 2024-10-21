UltraTech, ACC Among Top Cement Picks As Sector Set For Revival

The past year has seen a steady fall in Indian cement prices, with prices in the south, east and north regions of the country plunging to multi-year lows in August 2024.

While the industry did attempt price hikes in July and August 2024, it did not sustain due to the monsoon seasons.

Price hikes in September, however, were different. As per Nuvama, pan- India cement prices improved 2.5% month-on-month in September 2024, with partial of the hikes being sustained. As per the brokerage, October 2024 has again witnessed price hikes of Rs 15-20 per bag in the south region, which has sustained.

However, Morgan Stanley sees prices hikes being 'nominal' at best, in the next few years.