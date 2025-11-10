Ultimate Guide To Analyse IPOs: Key Factors Investors Should Check Before Bidding

Indian investors are increasingly becoming interested in riding the initial-public-offering wave, which gives a chance to buy shares in a company ahead of its stock market debut.

Private companies launch their IPOs to raise funds from the primary markets through fresh issue of shares and offer for sale by existing investors and promoters.

Amid the growing capital infusion into equities, many companies have launched their public offers in recent months. As per the data compiled by Chittorgarh.com, more than 300 companies have launched their IPOs so far in 2025. In 2024, nearly 340 IPOs were launched, including 91 mainboard issues.

The companies are launching IPOs to raise funds for growth, expansion or debt repayment. Investors are eager to ride the wave by securing shares early, hoping for a premium listing and continued growth of the company. However, many analysts and market experts have raised concerns over the valuation of a few recent mainboard IPOs.

Many investors are drawn to these IPOs based on their grey market premiums. The GMPs are unofficial indicators of an IPO's demand before it lists on the stock exchange. A high GMP often signals strong investor interest, which can result in a premium listing on the stock debut.

A strong GMP may indicate a potential listing gain, but a company with weak fundamentals is unlikely to sustain the momentum, which can lead to financial losses.

Here are key factors to consider before investing in an IPO: