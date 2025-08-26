UK Bond Yields Near 1998 High, Adding To Pressure On Government

UK borrowing costs had already been under pressure lately, creating an additional headache for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves ahead of her autumn budget. Reeves is expected to tighten the nation’s fiscal policy in order to keep on the right side of her government’s self-imposed fiscal rules.

Economists are predicting the UK will need to soon raise taxes. Reeves and Starmer have been at the mercy of bond yields because government borrowing costs are a key determinant of the fiscal arithmetic.

Long gilts have been particularly vulnerable to selloffs due to waning demand from traditional buyers such as defined-benefit pension funds, as well as concerns over structurally higher inflation.

The rate on 30-year gilts has risen around 110 basis points over the last 12 months, compared to roughly 80 basis points in comparable US Treasuries. That’s driven the yield difference between UK two- and 30-year bonds to 164 basis points, nearing the highest closing level since 2017.