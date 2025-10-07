Ujaas Energy Share Price Surges 16% In Four Sessions Ahead Of Bonus Issue

Ujaas Energy share price surged nearly 16% in four sessions to Tuesday. The stock has been hitting upper circuits for fourth consecutive session on high volumes.

Ujaas Energy has set Oct. 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus share. The company will issue bonus shares with face value of Rs 1 each in 2:1 ratio.

The bonus shares will get credited to the demat account on Oct 13, the company said in an exchange filing. Ujaas Energy share price hit a 5% upper circuit and rose to Rs 336.9 apiece. It remained locked in the upper circuit as of 10:11 a.m. compared to 0.44% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.