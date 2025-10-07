Ujaas Energy Share Price Surges 16% In Four Sessions Ahead Of Bonus Issue
Ujaas Energy share price hit a 5% upper circuit and rose to Rs 336.9 apiece.
Ujaas Energy share price surged nearly 16% in four sessions to Tuesday. The stock has been hitting upper circuits for fourth consecutive session on high volumes.
Ujaas Energy has set Oct. 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the issuance of bonus share. The company will issue bonus shares with face value of Rs 1 each in 2:1 ratio.
The bonus shares will get credited to the demat account on Oct 13, the company said in an exchange filing. Ujaas Energy share price hit a 5% upper circuit and rose to Rs 336.9 apiece. It remained locked in the upper circuit as of 10:11 a.m. compared to 0.44% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock declined 3.07% in 12 months, while rose 5.33% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 14 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.15.
Ujaas Energy's 52-week high is Rs 699 apiece, while it touched a 52-week low of Rs 217.50 apiece. The stock has declined over 50% from its 52-week high level while it gained only 33% from 52-week low.
Ujaas Energy reported a 35% decline in net profit in the first quarter of the current financial year. Its net profit was at Rs 2.48 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2026, compared to Rs 3.81 crore in the corresponding period of previous financial year, PTI reported.
Ujaas Energy's total revenue declined to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 10.71 crore in the same period a year ago.