Uday Kotak On Why India's 'Savers To Investors' Trend Will Continue In Samvat 2082

Uday Kotak, founder and non-executive director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, highlighted that the savers to investors trendline will continue in India for the incoming Samvat 2082 in his Diwali wishes, via a video message.

According to Kotak, the trend will continue as significant flows into mutual funds and equity markets can still be seen. Further the current tax regime of higher tax on income, and lower tax on gains is supportive of the savers to investors trend. Finally, he said, the government's GST revamp and zero tax up to 12 lakh change, has also come to aid this shift by supporting the domestic economy.

Although bullish about investing trends in the future, the founder acknowledged that Samvat 2081 was a difficult year for investors marked by muted returns due to geopolitical tensions, wars, tariffs, and a flood of other uncertainties.

Kotak said that these developments, "clouded the horizon" but Samvat 2082 will begin with more clarity.