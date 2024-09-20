UBS Offloads Shares Worth Rs 480 Crore In Four Companies

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd. sold stakes in Concord Biotech Ltd., Five-Star Bus Fin Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and Marksans Pharma Ltd. worth Rs 480 crore, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

Concord had 7.4 lakh shares sold by UBS, representing a 0.7% stake at Rs 2589.86 apiece, aggregating to a total value of 191 crore.

Five-Star Bus Fin Ltd had 15.8 lakh shares offloaded by UBS, representing a 0.54% stake at Rs 804.74 apiece, aggregating to a total value of 127 crore.

IIFL Securities Ltd. had 17.1 lakh shares put up for sale by UBS, representing a 0.55% stake at Rs 309.84 apiece, aggregating to a total value of 53 crore.

Marksans Pharma Ltd. had 34.01 lakh shares put up for sale by UBS, representing a 0.75% stake at Rs 317.22 apiece, aggregating to a total value of 107 crore.