UBS Offers $1 Billion AT1s In Fast Start To Year’s Funding Plan

The Swiss lender is offering $1 billion of securities callable in April 2031 at an initial yield of about 8.375%, according to a person with knowledge of the sale who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It follows UBS’s return to the market in November, when it pulled in $36 billion of orders for $3.5 billion of AT1s across two tranches — a deal that marked a recovery of the market in a tumultuous year.