UBS Group Buys IDFC Shares Worth Rs 88 Crore Via Bulk Deal

Swiss financial services company UBS Group on Wednesday bought shares of IDFC Ltd. for Rs 88 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, UBS through its arm UBS Principal Capital Asia purchased 81,48,705 shares or 0.51% stake in IDFC.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 107.92 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 87.94 crore.

Details of the sellers of IDFC's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of IDFC fell 1.09% to close at Rs 108.78 apiece on the NSE.

Last month, IDFC First Bank announced the completion of the merger of IDFC Ltd with the bank.

Post the amalgamation, there will be a simplified corporate structure at the Bank with no holding company.