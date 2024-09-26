UBS Issues Buy Rating For Sun Pharma, Cipla; Sell For Zydus, Dr. Reddy's Amid Generic Drug Market Concerns

UBS, the brokerage firm, has begun coverage of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. with a "buy" rating while assigning a "sell" rating to Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. This decision reflects a slowdown in the growth of the US and Indian generic drugs markets.

"The growth of the India pharma market has been slowing, and recent trends of sharp increase in unbranded generics is a concern," UBS said in a note.

While the balance sheets of these companies are healthy for investment in new growth drivers, normalisation of growth may take time, it said, adding that the US and Indian markets together account for 70–80% of the sector's profits, indicating lower growth prospects.