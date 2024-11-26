UBS Bites Into Swiggy: Sees Growth In Food Delivery, Quick Commerce

UBS initiated coverage on Swiggy with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 515, citing significant growth potential in India’s online food delivery and quick commerce markets. The company, which recently listed on Nov. 13, is well-positioned to benefit from its improving margins and scale, the brokerage noted.

After losing market share to Zomato in 2023 due to slower expansion in Tier 2 cities and the success of Zomato’s subscription program, Swiggy has made strategic adjustments. UBS Evidence Lab data shows Swiggy’s volume growth in 2024 is now in line with industry trends.

The company has also achieved this recovery without compromising margins, which have continued to improve, with adjusted Ebitda margin projected to reach 2.8% by fiscal 2027.

UBS estimates Swiggy’s OFD (online food delivery) Gross Merchandise Value to grow at a low-20% CAGR over fiscal 2024 to 2027, in line with Zomato’s growth.