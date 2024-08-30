NDTV ProfitMarketsUAE-Based Company Buys 7.59% Stake In Nirlon
ADVERTISEMENT

UAE-Based Company Buys 7.59% Stake In Nirlon

BSREP IV FPI Two Holdings bought 68.5 lakh shares at Rs 440 apiece.

30 Aug 2024, 09:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nirlon Knowledge Park. (Company website)</p></div>
Nirlon Knowledge Park. (Company website)

Three foreign portfolio investors and a fund house of Nirlon Ltd. sold stakes worth Rs 301.2 crore through open market transactions on Friday. The buyers include BSREP IV FPI Two Holdings (DIFC), a United Arab Emirates-based company.

Albula Investment Fund Ltd. sold 25.3 lakh shares or a 2.8% stake in the company. Arial Holding 1 sold 16.6 lakh shares or a 1.8% stake; Ares Diversified sold 15.8 lakh shares or a 1.75% stake; and Resonance Opportunities Fund sold 6.28 lakh shares or a 0.69% stake, according to the block deal data on the BSE.

As of June, Albula Investment Fund held a 2.81% stake, Arial Holdings 1 held 1.84% and Ares Diversified held 1.76%. Their stakes were completely divested.

BSREP IV FPI Two Holdings bought 68.5 lakh shares or a 7.59% stake, at Rs 440 apiece.

Shares of Nirlon closed 0.19% lower at Rs 438.50 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.28% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The company is in the business of development and management of an industrial park called Nirlon Knowledge Park in Mumbai.

ALSO READ

Tata Motors DVR Swap To Bring Three Major Tax Implications For Investors

Opinion
Tata Motors DVR Swap To Bring Three Major Tax Implications For Investors
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT