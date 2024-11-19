Axis Bank And KIMS: Two Indian Stocks In HSBC's Asia Picks For 2025

The scrip rose as much as 2.61% to Rs 572.30 apiece. It pared gains to trade at 1.30% higher at Rs 565 apiece, as of 10:59 a.m. This compares to a 1.13% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 45.8% in the last 12 months. The relative strength index was at 59.7.

Out of 15 analysts tracking the company,14 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' while no analysts suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 9.2%.