Two Holding Companies Sell Stake Worth Rs 611.10 Crore In Medi Assist Healthcare

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd. and Novo Holdings held 29.22% and 5.95% stakes, respectively, in the company as of June.

03 Sep 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Two holding companies sold stakes worth Rs 611.10 crore in Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. in a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd. sold 94.90 lakh shares or 13.49% and Novo Holdings A/S sold five lakh shares or 0.71%, both at Rs 611.7 apiece. Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd. and Novo Holdings held 29.22% and 5.95% stakes, respectively, in the company as of June.

The sell value shows that shares were sold at approximately 1% discount when compared to Monday's close of Rs 617.85 on the NSE.

Among the buyers of the insurance distributor were:

  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, who bought 13.11 lakh shares or 1.86% stake.

  • Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 11.55 lakh shares or 1.64%.

  • HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.06 lakh shares or 4.41%.

  • ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 8.2 lakh shares or 1.16% stake.

  • Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 20.59 lakh shares or 2.92% stake.

Shares of the company closed 1.01% lower at Rs 611.60 per share, compared to the NSE Nifty 50's flat close on Tuesday.

