Two Holding Companies Sell Stake Worth Rs 611.10 Crore In Medi Assist Healthcare

Two holding companies sold stakes worth Rs 611.10 crore in Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd. in a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd. sold 94.90 lakh shares or 13.49% and Novo Holdings A/S sold five lakh shares or 0.71%, both at Rs 611.7 apiece. Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd. and Novo Holdings held 29.22% and 5.95% stakes, respectively, in the company as of June.

The sell value shows that shares were sold at approximately 1% discount when compared to Monday's close of Rs 617.85 on the NSE.