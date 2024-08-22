TVS Motor Hits Record High After TVS Jupiter 110 Launch

Shares of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. hit record highs on Thursday after it launched the TVS Jupiter 110.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, in a seprate exchange filing, said that it has cut its stake in the company by 2.01%, which now stands at 7.23%.

TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, the company said in an exchange filing. The Jupiter 110 scooter is equipped with the Nextgen lightweight compact futuristic high-performance engine and iGO Assist, the company said.

The motor is good for 5.9 kW @ 6500 rpm power and 9.8 Nm @ 5,000 rpm torque (with iGO Assist) and 9.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (without Assist). The Jupiter 110 can deliver a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor, TVS said.