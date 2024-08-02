TTK Prestige Shares Near Two-Year High After Board Approves Buyback Plan

Shares of TTK Prestige Ltd. hit their highest level since Sept. 23, 2022, on Friday after the board approved plans to buyback shares worth up to Rs 200 crore.

"The board of directors has determined the record date for the proposed buyback as Aug, 14, 2024," the company said in an exchange filing.

The board has approved the buyback of 16.7 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1 each, representing up to 1.20% of the company at a price of Rs 1,200 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 200 crore, the company said.

As of March 31, the Rs 200 crore buyback amount is 9.88% of the fully paid-up equity share capital and 9.88% of free reserves, according to the filing.