Trump’s Energy Boss To Meet With Oil Companies on Venezuela

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest reserves, but experts estimate that rebuilding the nation’s energy infrastructure will require about $10 billion per year of investment over the next decade.

While crude producers have long-term interest in Venezuela, they’re not willing to make investments based simply on the fact that the US removed Maduro from power over the weekend, according to one of the people.

Before making any commitments, oil companies want to ensure there’s a stable government in place, that the rule of law is upheld and that they have some degree of confidence Washington will to support their presence in Venezuela even after Trump is no longer in office, the person said.

The Trump administration has already had conversations with multiple oil companies, according to an official. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said US producers are prepared to step in.

“All of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure,” Rogers said.