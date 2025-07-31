Trump's 25% Tariff On India: ONGC, Oil India Shares Decline On Russia Import Penalty Risk

Petroleum and electricity have been granted exemptions under the new tariff regime, which cushions the impact for companies like ONGC and Oil India. The nation's state-run producers are relatively insulated due to their domestic focus and structured trade channels.

ONGC, India’s largest oil and gas explorer, and Oil India, a key upstream player, both have limited direct exposure to U.S. markets. Their operations are primarily geared toward domestic production and government-linked supply contracts, which further buffers them from external trade shocks.

While unlisted firms with complex international supply chains may face headwinds, ONGC and Oil India are expected to maintain operational stability in the near term.