S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs As Trump Wins Election

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — tumbled the most since August to around 16. Trading on stocks spiked, with the S&P 500 volume 110% above the average of the past month. The Dow Jones Transportation Average jumped to a fresh high after a three-year drought of records, finally confirming the strength of its industrial counterpart. The breakout is a bullish sign to followers of an investing framework known as Dow Theory that says synchronized gains in both gauges portend better times ahead for the broad market.

“For now, investor sentiment is pro-growth, pro-deregulation, and pro-markets,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group. “There is also an assumption that M&A activity will pickup and that more tax cuts are coming or the existing ones will be extended. This creates a strong backdrop for stocks.”

Treasury yields climbed across the curve, with the move led by longer-term bonds as traders slashed wagers on the scope of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Investors have doubled down on bets for policies such as tax cuts and tariffs that could trigger price pressures. The moves also signal worries that Trump’s proposals will fuel the budget deficit and spur higher bond supply.

The dollar rallied against most major currencies, with the euro down 1.9%. The Mexican peso pared its loss to 0.7%. Bitcoin, viewed by many as a so-called Trump trade after he embraced digital assets during his campaign, hit a record high. Commodities came under pressure, with gold and copper tumbling. Oil wavered.

“The biggest takeaway from last night is that we received certainty that the market craves,” said Ryan Grabinski at Strategas. “This will allow both business and consumer confidence to improve. Attention now should shift to the Fed meeting tomorrow. The 10-year is approaching the 4.5% level, that’s the level risk assets ran into some trouble in the last 24 months.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,900. The Nasdaq 100 added 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.1%.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced 18 basis points to 4.45%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1.3% The Markit CDX North American High Yield Index, which rises as perceived credit risk declines, briefly reached its highest level since January 2022.