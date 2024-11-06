Trump Win Puts Focus Back On Tesla Shares: Here's How You Can Buy

Even before Donald Trump staked claim to a second stint in the Oval Office, Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. shares jumped as much as 13% in aftermarket trade on Tuesday.

Musk has been a strong supporter of Trump and part of the inner circle of the Republican candidate's electoral campaign. Then former has even offered the Tesla CEO a position in his cabinet, should he come back to power.

The Tesla stock has run up 36% in the last six months. The counter zoomed late last month to their biggest gain in a decade after four quarter of disappointing earnings and sluggish demand, extending lead his lead at the top of Bloomberg Billionaires Index.