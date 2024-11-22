Trump Trade Boosts Stocks, Bitcoin Run At $100,000: Markets Wrap

Stocks ended the day higher as traders contemplated a new US administration keen on deregulation. Bitcoin blew past $98,000 while the dollar gained and Treasury yields rose.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% after a choppy morning session spurred by swings in Nvidia Corp. and angst about the war in Ukraine. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.4% after dropping more than 1% earlier in the day.

The fierce rally in Nvidia hit a speed bump following outlook that missed Wall Street’s high expectations. The stock resumed its climb in the final hours of trading to end the day in the green but shy of its latest all-time high.

Bitcoin extended its post-election run and is rapidly approaching $100,000 on bets President-elect Donald Trump’s support for crypto and looser regulation will usher in a boom for the industry. The planned departure of Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler is expected to give a boost to deregulation and digital assets. A report suggested Chris Giancarlo, a former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was being weighed as the first “crypto czar” under the incoming administration.