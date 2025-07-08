Trump Tariffs: Dr Reddy's To Lupin — Pharma Stocks To Be In Focus After Threat Of 200% Levies

Shares of companies like Gland Pharma Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd. and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

The announcement came in in a press briefing following a Cabinet meeting, where he also announced a 50% tariff on copper imports.

Trump's threat of a 200% tariff on pharmaceutical products can have severe implications on Indian drugmakers, as exports to the US form a significant share of their overall sales.

In April, Trump had said that the pharma sector will see tariffs at levels that weren't seen before. The US is looking at pharma as a separate category and the tariffs for the sector will be announced soon as they are currently under review, he had added.