Trump Tariffs: Bitter Pill For Sun Pharma? Goldman Sachs Explains Why The Drugmaker May Face Pressure

Indian drugmakers are unlikely to take a major hit from the pharma tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, though Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. could see greater pressure, according to Goldman Sachs.

Last week, Trump announced a sweeping 100% tariff on branded and patented drugs imported by the United States, though the duty won't be applicable if the manufacturer is actively looking to set up a plant in the country.

In its latest note, Goldman Sachs has said the move won't have too much of an impact on Indian pharma companies, as a majority of them rely on generics as the main revenue stream.

The generics, for now, are exempt from the tariffs, as they account for 90% of prescriptions in the United States. The country, in fact, relies heavily on Indian drug manufacturers for generics, the note said.