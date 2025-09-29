Business NewsMarketsTrump Tariffs: Bitter Pill For Sun Pharma? Goldman Sachs Explains Why The Drugmaker May Face Pressure
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Tariffs: Bitter Pill For Sun Pharma? Goldman Sachs Explains Why The Drugmaker May Face Pressure

Goldman Sachs has said the move won't have too much of an impact on Indian pharma companies, as a majority of them rely on generics as the main revenue stream.

29 Sep 2025, 10:56 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian pharma companies will see minimal impact from Trump tariffs. (Photo Source: Gland Pharma website).</p></div>
Indian pharma companies will see minimal impact from Trump tariffs. (Photo Source: Gland Pharma website).
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian drugmakers are unlikely to take a major hit from the pharma tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, though Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. could see greater pressure, according to Goldman Sachs.

Last week, Trump announced a sweeping 100% tariff on branded and patented drugs imported by the United States, though the duty won't be applicable if the manufacturer is actively looking to set up a plant in the country.

In its latest note, Goldman Sachs has said the move won't have too much of an impact on Indian pharma companies, as a majority of them rely on generics as the main revenue stream.

The generics, for now, are exempt from the tariffs, as they account for 90% of prescriptions in the United States. The country, in fact, relies heavily on Indian drug manufacturers for generics, the note said.

ALSO READ

Double-Edged Sword? How Trump's Pharma Tariff Jolt May Hit US Consumers Hard
Opinion
Double-Edged Sword? How Trump's Pharma Tariff Jolt May Hit US Consumers Hard
Read More

However, Goldman Sachs believes Sun Pharma could face pressure as the company has a significant presence of speciality drugs in the US.

“We see limited impact to earnings of our coverage, although Sun generates significant revenue from US speciality,” the report said.

Sun Pharma's speciality products contributed a “mid-to-high teens” share in the company's FY25 revenue, and many of those drugs are made by contract manufacturing organisations outside the United States. Such products could come under the newly announced tariffs, unless exempted by bilateral trade agreements, Goldman Sachs noted.

The firm added the impact of CDMOs will likely remain muted as well, as export of drug substances and intermediates constitutes a small portion of overall sales. In fact, many CDMO shipments operate on a free-on-board, meaning the tariff overhang is often left with US importers.

Nevertheless, Goldman Sachs did caution that the recent tariff overhang “puts pressure on valuation multiples given lower earnings visibility," at least until more clarification emerges.

ALSO READ

Trump Tariffs May Not Hurt Indian Companies, Says Morgan Stanley: THIS Pharma Stock An Exception
Opinion
Trump Tariffs May Not Hurt Indian Companies, Says Morgan Stanley: THIS Pharma Stock An Exception
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT