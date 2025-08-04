Trump Tariff Shock Poised To Deepen Rupee’s Underperformance

India’s rupee is poised to remain one of Asia’s worst performers in the second half of the year, with US tariffs adding pressure to an already fragile economic recovery, analysts say.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc expect the currency to drop to new record lows by the year-end amid muted foreign inflows and headwinds from US tariffs. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan, Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian ringgit and Philippine peso are projected to gain, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

While most Asian nations reach US trade deals, India faces a 25% tariff rate as talks stall. The nation’s markets have already seen $11 billion in equity outflows as economic growth slows, while interest-rate cuts by the central bank eroded support for the currency. Further depreciation would amplify concerns over imported inflation.

The rupee is likely to “remain an underperformer in Asia,” said Dhiraj Nim, an economist and forex strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Mumbai. “I don’t think much inflow can be expected, especially with growth risk in the picture due to tariffs.”