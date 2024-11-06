Trump Resurgence Sinks Emerging Markets As Dollar Surges

Emerging markets were hit hard by the resurgence of the “Trump trade” Wednesday as the dollar and US yields soared following Donald Trump’s election.

The Mexican peso, often seen as the most vulnerable to Trump’s trade policies, tumbled as much as 3.5% as results came in, though the move faded during the US session. Currencies in Eastern Europe led losses, setting up the emerging-market currency gauge for its worst day since February 2023.

Traders are still uncertain over the outlook for risky assets under a new Trump administration. His pledges of stronger restrictions on imports and immigration are fueling bets on higher US borrowing costs and a stronger greenback, dampening the appeal of the asset class.

“A Trump presidency will implement harsher and broader tariffs than during the last Trump administration,” with China targeted more than other countries, said Rajeev De Mello, chief investment officer at Gama Asset Management. “An expansionary fiscal policy will lead to higher bond yields, especially for bonds with longer maturities, resulting in a double whammy for emerging markets through a stronger US dollar and higher US yields.”

The MSCI Emerging Market equity index fell 0.8%, dragged lower by Asian stocks as traders priced in punitive tariffs for the world’s second-biggest economy.

It was Trump’s trade war against China during his first term that halted an EM equity rally and sparked an underperformance versus the US that continues to this day. China’s stock indexes in Hong Kong slid more than 2.5%.