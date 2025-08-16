Trump-Putin Meeting: 'Indian Markets Will Now Focus On...' Parag Thakkar's D-Street View After Alaska Summit

Fort Capital’s Head Fund Manager, Parag Thakkar, expects the Indian market to be only "slightly disappointed" by the fact that there is no deal in sight after the Trump-Putin summit. Despite both leaders calling the talks productive, they concluded without a deal or a peace treaty.

Despite this, Thakkar believes the Indian market's focus will remain on domestic positives, providing a strong counter to global developments. He brings the focus back to the two recent "bonanzas" that will take centre stage and override negative sentiment in the markets on Monday.

Thakkar, practical about the summit’s outcome, said he was not expecting a deal in the first meeting. "I was not expecting that everything would get sorted in the first meeting; there will be many meetings. Hopefully no further sanctions on Russian oil or anything of that sort. I hope they keep discussing with Zelensky and hopefully come out with a solution," he said.