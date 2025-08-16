Trump-Putin Meeting: 'Indian Markets Will Now Focus On...' Parag Thakkar's D-Street View After Alaska Summit
Thakkar's outlook remains positive backed by the market's ability to pivot from global uncertainties to tangible, domestic positive cues
Fort Capital’s Head Fund Manager, Parag Thakkar, expects the Indian market to be only "slightly disappointed" by the fact that there is no deal in sight after the Trump-Putin summit. Despite both leaders calling the talks productive, they concluded without a deal or a peace treaty.
Despite this, Thakkar believes the Indian market's focus will remain on domestic positives, providing a strong counter to global developments. He brings the focus back to the two recent "bonanzas" that will take centre stage and override negative sentiment in the markets on Monday.
Thakkar, practical about the summit’s outcome, said he was not expecting a deal in the first meeting. "I was not expecting that everything would get sorted in the first meeting; there will be many meetings. Hopefully no further sanctions on Russian oil or anything of that sort. I hope they keep discussing with Zelensky and hopefully come out with a solution," he said.
Market Open On Monday
The Indian market's reaction, in his view, will be short-lived because it has been looking for positive cues.
"Yes, the Indian market will be slightly disappointed, but we just had two bonanzas, the S&P upgrade and PM's master stroke on Aug. 15, by saying there will be a double bonanza for Indian consumers before Diwali. I will take this will take the centre stage, as the market was already over-sold and looking for some positive reason that has come now," he said.
Sectors Set To See Action
Thakkar is confident that these domestic developments also bring opportunities in various sectors.
"Various sectors like FMCG, Auto, Insurance, and Cement can expect GST cuts, and markets will focus on that. There's no need to worry about 50% tariffs, as it was a pressure tactic to bring Russia to come to the table, as Trump said yesterday. "It's after taking this into account that S&P has upgraded India," he said.
The expert's outlook remains positive, backed by the market's ability to pivot from global uncertainties to tangible, domestic positive cues.