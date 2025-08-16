Trump-Putin Meeting: Global Markets To Remain Calm After Summit, Says Matt Orton — What's Next?
Matt Orton noted that a deal was not unexpected, and the fact that dialogue is continuing is a positive sign for investors
US President Donald Trump and Putin walked away from the Alaska Summit 2025 with no deal in sight despite the fact that both leaders referred to the meeting as 'productive'.
Matt Orton, head of advisory solutions and market strategy at James Investment Management, believes that despite this, markets are viewing the outcome constructively. Orton, speaking to NDTV Profit today, noted that this was not unexpected, and the fact that dialogue is continuing is a positive sign for investors.
"I don't think anyone was expecting a deal to be reached at the summit. And I actually think that it's pretty positive that Trump did not just walk out of the meeting in frustration that the deal was not being made," Orton said.
Constructive Outlook: Trade Can Still Work
From an investment perspective, he sees the ongoing dialogue as constructive, as it provides a clearer picture on key issues like the implications for Russia and defence investments.
A lot of the key things that we have been thinking about, like implications towards Russia, like defence investment both in the US and Europe, and other areas in Asia, I think trade can still work, he said.
"Yes, there is a lot of uncertainty with how this evolves, but even if we do get a ceasefire, it's just that and not a formal peace treaty. I don't think anyone in the world really trusts Putin to end things exactly where they are right now," he added.
India Tariffs And Global Market Outlook
Bringing the focus back on things that are clear to the investors, "From an investment perspective, continue to focus on fundamentals; higher-quality businesses with an earnings stride and all of that make sense," he said.
Talking about the tariffs, Orton said that they might no longer be as big to the markets anymore.
"I also agree that from an Indian market perspective, we can be a little more constructive going forward given there is more certainty that the tariffs that Trump has threatened with will have a resolution soon. So net net, this is a positive outcome, and we'll see how future discussions continue to evolve," he explained.
Globally, he sees no significant market ripples from the summit, noting that positive economic data, such as a strong retail sales number in the US, is providing a solid economic cue for markets.