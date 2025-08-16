Trump-Putin Meeting: Global Markets To Remain Calm After Summit, Says Matt Orton — What's Next?

US President Donald Trump and Putin walked away from the Alaska Summit 2025 with no deal in sight despite the fact that both leaders referred to the meeting as 'productive'.

Matt Orton, head of advisory solutions and market strategy at James Investment Management, believes that despite this, markets are viewing the outcome constructively. Orton, speaking to NDTV Profit today, noted that this was not unexpected, and the fact that dialogue is continuing is a positive sign for investors.

"I don't think anyone was expecting a deal to be reached at the summit. And I actually think that it's pretty positive that Trump did not just walk out of the meeting in frustration that the deal was not being made," Orton said.