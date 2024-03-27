Trump Media Adds Nearly $1 Billion in Value Day After Debut

Investors are flocking back to the parent company of Truth Social, driving shares up nearly 12% as of 11:13 a.m. Wednesday — paring an earlier increase, but still adding some $959 million to its value. The steady move higher comes after the stock jumped to a roughly two-year peak on Tuesday when the media startup traded for the first time as a public company. The gains bring Trump’s personal stake to more than $5 billion, adding to the former president’s paper wealth.