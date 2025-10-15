Trump Launches Fresh Attack On BRICS; Defends Tariff Move
Unsurprisingly, India, China and Russia remain the countries most affected by Trump tariffs, with the US' renewed trade tensions with China recently sparkling major shifts in the stock market.
In his latest attack on BRICS countries, US President Donald Trump has defended his tariff move by claiming that the organisation is "an attack on the dollar".
Trump's comments came during a meeting with Argentine Prime Minister Javier Milei at the White House, where he also heaped praise on Milei for taking initiatives to rebuild the Argentine economy.
Before his praise for Milei, though, Trump issued a strong warning to BRICS nations, which includes India, China and Brazil, among other emerging powerhouses.
“I’m very strong on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren’t. Anybody that wants to be in BRICS, that’s fine, but we’re going to put tariffs on your nation. BRICS was an attack on the dollar," he told reporters at the White House.
.@POTUS: "I'm very strong on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren't... anybody that wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation... BRICS was an attack on the dollar." pic.twitter.com/sabNzG4Ou5— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 14, 2025
At a time when there has been a realignment in terms of global trade dynamics, BRICS has emerged as one of United States' most daunting foes, being home to direct rivals such as Russia, China, India and Brazil.
Trump went on to double down on his decision to enforce tariffs on BRICS, calling the organisation "anti-United States".
The original BRICS comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but the organisation expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, and in 2025, with Indonesia.
Trump, in the past, had threatened a 10% additional tariff on any country looking to join BRICS+.
"Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an additional 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy," Trump wrote on social media in July.
