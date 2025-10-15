Trump Launches Fresh Attack On BRICS; Defends Tariff Move

In his latest attack on BRICS countries, US President Donald Trump has defended his tariff move by claiming that the organisation is "an attack on the dollar".

Trump's comments came during a meeting with Argentine Prime Minister Javier Milei at the White House, where he also heaped praise on Milei for taking initiatives to rebuild the Argentine economy.

Before his praise for Milei, though, Trump issued a strong warning to BRICS nations, which includes India, China and Brazil, among other emerging powerhouses.

“I’m very strong on the dollar, and anybody that wants to deal in dollars, they have an advantage over people that aren’t. Anybody that wants to be in BRICS, that’s fine, but we’re going to put tariffs on your nation. BRICS was an attack on the dollar," he told reporters at the White House.