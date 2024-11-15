More Room For US Stock Market Rally On Trump Win, Says Jefferies

Trump's second presidency could make room for the US stock market to rally over the remainder of the calendar year, on anticipation of pro-growth policies such as an extension of tax cuts and deregulation, according to Jefferies' latest 'Greed and Fear' note.

The brokerage said Trump's policies, whether tariffs, reshoring of production, or a clampdown on illegal immigration are fundamentally inflationary, though Elon Musk's intent to cut the federal budget would lead to the opposite effect.

Rising bond yields in the US continue to pose a risk for global equities. This could make US investments more attractive to global investors, and potentially lead to capital outflows from emerging markets like India, it said.

Even as the election outcome has led to a renewed cyclical optimism, an "alarming fiscal deterioration in the US is the unacknowledged reason why the Fed will try to keep cutting rates", Jefferies said.