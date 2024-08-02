Triveni Engineering Falls Most In Two Months After First Quarter Profit Miss

The company said that segment profitability was lower across businesses, with the exception of the water business, where cost savings led to higher profitability, according to an exchange filing.

"The profitability of the sugar business, despite a higher contribution to sugar sales, was lower due to lower production and a higher charge of off-season expenses owing to the early closure of the season," it said.

That of its alcohol business was adversely affected due to restrictions imposed by the government on the grain feedstocks, as a result of which surplus rice operations were substituted by maize, increasing the transfer price of molasses, and due to lower sales volume by 4.3% with lower dispatch of ethanol from higher-margin sugarcane-based feedstocks.