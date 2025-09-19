Tricolor Trustee Seeks Control Over 100,000 Subprime Auto Loans

The number of Tricolor auto loans is larger than the number of vehicles with GPS-tracking units in circulation, Derek Gamble, the chief compliance officer for Vervent Inc., which is set to take over servicing the auto loans, said during the hearing.

Gamble estimated that Tricolor has 89,000 cars with GPS systems. As many as 100,000 auto loan customers are seeking guidance on where and how to make their payments, Charles Brackett Hendricks, another attorney for the trustee, said during the hearing.

The US Justice Department has two parallel investigations into Tricolor underway, Hendricks disclosed during the Thursday hearing.

In the days before the filing, San Diego-based Vervent was brought in to take over as the loan servicer to collect payments, handle repossessions when a borrower fails to pay and to generally oversee the administration of the car loans, Gibbs said.

The trustee was in court seeking approval for Vervent to continue to act as the loan servicer. The judge, Michelle V. Larson, said she will consider authorizing Vervent’s role once lawyers for the trustee and creditors finalize language of a proposed court order.

Tricolor has essentially no employees left, attorneys in court said on Thursday. Vervent has engaged with multiple former employees of Tricolor to try and assist with the process of transferring servicing, the company’s chief compliance officer, Gamble, said.

In terms of how many consumers are calling about their loans, Hendricks said: “The numbers, as the court can probably guess, are somewhat staggering.”

The case is Tricolor Holdings, LLC, 25-22487, US Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Texas (Dallas).