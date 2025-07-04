Trent's Ambitious FY26 Growth Target Has Macquarie Skeptical, Nuvama Downgrades To 'Hold'

Trent Ltd.'s Annual General Meeting for 2025 received commentary and outlook from brokerages, like Nuvama and Macquarie. Nuvama has downgraded the retail giant to a 'hold' rating, lowering its target price to Rs 5,884 from Rs 6,627, citing near-term headwinds and a current valuation that appears stretched.

Macquarie, on the other hand, maintained an 'underperform' rating with a target price of Rs 7,200, highlighting concerns about the company's growth trajectory and the challenges in achieving its stated goals.

Nuvama's downgrade reflects concerns about near-term headwinds and valuation, while Macquarie's 'underperform' retention is due to broader growth challenges and the difficulty in achieving its FY26 targets.