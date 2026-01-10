Trent Target Price Tailored Down By 18% — Here's Why Macquarie Is Still Bullish

Macquarie has cut its target price on Trent by a sharp 18% to Rs 4,900, even as it retained an Outperform rating, arguing that the current slowdown in sales is cyclical rather than structural and should ease in the second half of CY26. In a note, the brokerage said it has built in a slower near-term demand recovery, prompting earnings cuts of 6-12% for FY26–FY28 and a higher discount rate in its valuation.

This recalibration, rather than a deterioration in the long-term business outlook, drove the steep target price reduction from Rs 6,000 earlier.