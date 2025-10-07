Trent Share Price Hits Six-Month Low As Q2 Business Update Sparks Growth Concern

Equirus downgraded Tata-Group's Trent Ltd. to Reduce as it expects that the premium will decline on slowing growth. The target price is Rs 4,474 apiece, which implied 5% downside from Monday's close.

Trent's standalone revenue growth in July–September marks the lowest performance in past 18 quarters. It has also underperformed peers like VMart and V2, according to Equirus. The brokerage sees valuation compression ahead despite recent correction.

Goldman Sachs maintained Neutral rating but reduced the target price to Rs 5,300 from Rs 5,600. The current target price indicated an upside potential of 13% from Monday's close.