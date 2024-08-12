Trent Shares Hit Life High For Second Straight Day As Q1 Profit Doubles

Shares of Trent Ltd. hit a record high for the second consecutive trading session on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's net profit surged 134.1% year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The retailer's revenue rose by 56.2% to Rs 4,104 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 2,628 crore in the same period last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 66.8% year-on-year to Rs 613 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.9% from 14% over the same period last year.