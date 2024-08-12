Trent Shares Hit Life High For Second Straight Day As Q1 Profit Doubles

NDTV ProfitMarketsTrent Shares Hit Life High For Second Straight Day As Q1 Profit Doubles
12 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Trent store. (Source: Company's official FB page)</p></div>
A Trent store. (Source: Company's official FB page)

Shares of Trent Ltd. hit a record high for the second consecutive trading session on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's net profit surged 134.1% year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The retailer's revenue rose by 56.2% to Rs 4,104 crore for the April-June quarter, as against Rs 2,628 crore in the same period last year.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 66.8% year-on-year to Rs 613 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 14.9% from 14% over the same period last year.

Shares of Trent rose as much as 2.53% before paring gains to trade 1.19% higher at Rs 6,349.95 apiece as of 11:27 p.m. This compares to a 0.43% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 228.20% in the last 12 months and 107.25% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.0 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 70.38 indicating that the stock has been overbought.

Out of 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy', five suggest a 'hold' and four recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 8.1%.

