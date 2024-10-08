Trent Share Price Hits Life High, Breaches Morgan Stanley Target

Shares of Trent Ltd. hit a life high on Tuesday, climbing as much as 8.38% to Rs 8,073.4, breaching Morgan Stanley's target price of Rs 8,032. The rally was driven by positive brokerage views amid the company's strategic expansion into new segments, including lab-grown diamonds and mass-priced beauty products.

Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted Trent's entry into lab-grown diamonds under the brand name 'Pome'. This jewellery line, launched in Westside stores, offers a disruptive pricing model with 1-carat solitaire rings priced between Rs 24,000 and 29,000, significantly lower than natural diamonds.

Pome could become the "Zudio of the LGD jewellery market," posing a potential challenge to Titan’s everyday jewellery and solitaire businesses, which account for a third of the company’s sales, Kotak said.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley shared an update on Trent’s foray into the mass-priced beauty segment under Zudio Beauty, which recently opened its first store in Bengaluru.

Earlier in June, Trent's Chief Executive Officer P Venkatesalu stated that the company's beauty and personal care category has been rapidly scaling due to increased customer indulgence. Emerging categories like beauty, inner wear, and footwear now contribute 20% of Trent’s standalone revenues, compared to just 10% earlier.

Trent has also been making significant strides in its fashion and retail businesses, achieving a revenue CAGR of 39% since the first quarter of the 2020 financial year.