Trent Plunges Nearly 8% In Trade — Here's Why

Shares of Trent Ltd. are in focus in trade today on the back of its in-line Q3 business update. The Tata Group company reported a 17% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore for Q3, supported by aggressive store expansion. The company opened 17 Westside stores and 48 Zudio outlets during the quarter.

The stock is down nearly 8%, and is trading around the Rs 4086 level apiece.

Of the 28 analysts who have coverage on the parent company of Westside and Zudio, and are tracked by Bloomberg, 18 analysts have a 'buy' rating, five have a hold call, and five have a 'sell' stance on the stock. The upside potential on the stock is averaging at 17.8%.