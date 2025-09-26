Treasury Yields Set Three-Week High As Data Clouds Rate-Cut Path

Treasuries fell as data showing the labor market was holding up pushed yields to three-week highs and led traders to modestly lower expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in the coming months.

Short-maturity rates, which track expectations for Fed policy most closely, led the move after weekly jobless claims came in below estimates while separate figures showed stronger-than-forecast quarterly economic growth. The two-year yield climbed about 5 basis points and reached the highest since early September at 3.67%. That extended a climb from a multi-month low of 3.47% last week just before the Fed lowered rates by a quarter-point.

Traders slightly backed away from pricing in a quarter-point cut in late October. But they’re still leaning strongly in that direction after monthly employment data was revised sharply lower two weeks ago, suggesting a deterioration in hiring that added pressure on the Fed to reduce rates.

“This morning’s economic data is not very supportive of further rate cuts, however I still believe rate cuts are coming in October and December due to a weakening labor market,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Mischler Financial Group.

The bond market retained the bulk of its session losses after a $44 billion sale of seven-year Treasuries drew moderately weaker demand than expected ahead of the 1 p.m. New York time auction deadline.