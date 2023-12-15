The Fed’s Shrinking Balance Sheet Is Worrying A Key Corner Of U.S. Financial Markets

The latest disruptions were indeed of a much lesser degree than four years ago and required no intervention, but both episodes shine a light on the increasingly delicate balance between the Fed, banks and other institutions that helps keep the overnight funding market functioning properly. Four years ago, increased government borrowing exacerbated a shortage of bank reserves that was created when the Fed cut back on Treasury purchases. Now, reserves — the financial “grease” that ensures markets don’t seize up and send rates soaring — and the level at which they become scarce is again in question.