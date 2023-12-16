Treasury 30-Year Yield Falls To 4% In Fallout From Fed Shift

Five- to 10-year Treasury yields fell back below 4% in the initial reaction to the Fed’s communications following its last monetary policy deliberations of 2023. The only fixed-rate Treasury tenors that still yield more than 4% are two- and three-year notes — most closely tied to the central bank’s policy rate, which remains 5.25%-5.5% — and the 20-year bond, for which there’s less investor interest.