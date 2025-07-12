Treasuries Hit By Second Week Of Declines On Inflation Jitters

US Treasuries registered a second week of losses, with long bonds leading Friday’s slump as concerns about inflation re-emerged.

Yields have risen across the curve since the start of the month, with the benchmark 10-year’s up nearly 20 basis over that period to settle at 4.42% on Friday afternoon in New York. The 30-year yield jumped nine basis points in the session.

While the Federal Reserve is expected to resume cutting interest rates later this year, investors have grown increasingly cautious over inflation due to President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and rising oil prices.

“The selloff seems to be largely inflation-concern driven,” said Molly Brooks, US rates strategist TD Securities. “We still think rates should move lower by the end of the year as we expect the Fed to react to growth concerns and cut in October.”

While government bonds posted their best first half in five years, they have seen big swings at times this year as Trump ramped up his threats on trading partners and amid concerns over increased fiscal spending. Trump this week said he would impose a 35% tariff on some Canadian goods and raised the prospect of increasing levies on most other countries.

Volatility in the Treasuries market, however, has dropped recently, with the ICE BofA MOVE Index, a measure of expected fluctuations in yields, falling to its lowest level since January 2022.

“Until you have a real catalyst — either a catalyst for economic growth higher or a catalyst towards recession —you’re going to live in a range of maybe 4.25% and 4.75% and that’s kind of where we are today,” said Mike Contopoulos, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, on Bloomberg TV.