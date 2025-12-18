Travelstack Tech Files IPO Papers With SEBI; Plans Rs 250 Crore Fresh Issue

Of the Rs 250 crore fresh issue proceeds, Rs 135 crore will go toward working capital, Rs 45 crore for debt repayment, and the remainder for general corporate purposes. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 50 crore, which would reduce the fresh issue size accordingly.

Travelstack Tech, earlier known as Casa2 Stays, operates TravelPlus. Its platform enables employees and travel desks of enterprises to book travel, manage approvals, process expenses, and receive comprehensive support throughout the travel lifecycle – helping enterprises optimise travel spends, improve policy compliance, and drive convenience for all stakeholders.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported Rs 400 crore in revenue and Rs 32 crore net profit.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.