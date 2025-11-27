Travel Food Services Gets Bullish Nod As ICICI Securities Initiates 'Buy'
ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Travel Food Services Ltd. with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,600, citing a strong structural growth story in the travel food and lounge segment.
The company operates in the travel quick-service restaurants space and lounge sectors in airports across places. It has over 425 travel QSR outlets and over 35 airport lounges spread across travel hubs. Notably, the company is backed by K Hospitality which operates and invests in renowned brands and business verticals such as Copper Chimney, Bombay Brasserie, Blue Sea Catering and Banquets, and LifeCo Services
The brokerage noted;
Superior execution to further consolidate TFS’ leading position in travel QSR and lounge business
Expect scale to improve its ability to win future concessions at other airports
Should deliver strong profitability of 38% and RoCE of over 25%, over FY26-28E
The company's travel QSR portfolio offers a variety of cuisines and concepts, ranging from fast food, cafes, and bakeries to restaurants and bars. The company specifically caters to travellers’ demands for speed and convenience within travel hubs, it said on its website. TFS manages a portfolio of over 100 brands, including international names like KFC, Jamie Oliver's Kitchen, and Brioche Dorée, alongside its own in-house brands.
Meanwhile, the company's umbrella brand for lounge business is named 'ARAYA'. The company primarily operates quick-service restaurants and airport lounges at airports in India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.
Travel Food Services is a fairly newly losted company with its shares debuting on BSE, NSE on Jul 14, 2025. The stock has gained over 18% ever since its listing on the benchmark indices in recent months.