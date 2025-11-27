Travel Food Services Gets Bullish Nod As ICICI Securities Initiates 'Buy'

The company's travel QSR portfolio offers a variety of cuisines and concepts, ranging from fast food, cafes, and bakeries to restaurants and bars. The company specifically caters to travellers’ demands for speed and convenience within travel hubs, it said on its website. TFS manages a portfolio of over 100 brands, including international names like KFC, Jamie Oliver's Kitchen, and Brioche Dorée, alongside its own in-house brands.

Meanwhile, the company's umbrella brand for lounge business is named 'ARAYA'. The company primarily operates quick-service restaurants and airport lounges at airports in India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Travel Food Services is a fairly newly losted company with its shares debuting on BSE, NSE on Jul 14, 2025. The stock has gained over 18% ever since its listing on the benchmark indices in recent months.