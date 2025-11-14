Transformers & Rectifiers Shares Locked In Upper Circuit After Relief From World Bank

The shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd. were locked in upper circuit on Friday after the World Bank removed its name from the list of Debarred Firms and Individuals.

Apart from being removed from the list, the company has also been granted an extension for submitting its explanation in the sanctions case. The new deadline for the submission has been set as Jan. 12, 2026, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Expect a strong bounce back after this positive announcement," Chanchal S Rajora, Group CFO and Advisor Transformers & Rectifiers India told NDTV Profit. He also added that the company had presented its view in a strong manner and the announcement will help maintain the company's image. In addition, he said that there was no impact on orderbook with or without this announcement from World Bank.

This according to him was the more for the reputation and confidence of the foreign customers.