Transformers And Rectifiers Hits Upper Circuit After Bagging Orders Worth Rs 252 Crore

Shares of Transformers And Rectifiers (India) Ltd. hit the 5% upper circuit on Friday after it won orders totalling Rs 252 crore. The company received a deal worth Rs 91 crore from SPIL for supply of transformers with a range of 50 to 500 megavolt amperes and 33 kilovatt class to 420 kV class. It also won an order worth Rs 91 crore from Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. for transformers with a range of 250 MVA and 400 kV class.

It also got a contract of Rs 70 from Kumar Electricals And Power Infra Pvt. for transformers and reactors with a range of 125 MVA to 500 MVA and 420 kV class.

The delivery of transformers to the customers will be completed by next financial year, the company said.