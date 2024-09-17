Trafiksol ITS Technologies Listing On BSE Postponed

Bombay Stock Exchange has postponed the listing of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd.'s shares, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The delay in listing the shares on BSE SME is due to unresolved queries raised by the issuer, the exchange said in a post on X.

The SME IPO of Trafiksol ITS Technologies closed on Sept. 12, with overwhelming investor interest. The issue, valued at Rs 44.87 crore, was subscribed 345.65 times.