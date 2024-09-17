Trafiksol ITS Technologies Listing On BSE Postponed
Trafiksol's IPO, valued at Rs 44.87 crore receiving a total subscription of 345.65 times.
Bombay Stock Exchange has postponed the listing of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd.'s shares, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The delay in listing the shares on BSE SME is due to unresolved queries raised by the issuer, the exchange said in a post on X.
The SME IPO of Trafiksol ITS Technologies closed on Sept. 12, with overwhelming investor interest. The issue, valued at Rs 44.87 crore, was subscribed 345.65 times.
Subscription Status:
Qualified institutional buyers: 129.22 times.
Non-institutional investors: 699.40 times.
Retail individual investors: 317.66 times.
Total number of bids received: 345.65 times.
On the final day of the offer, bids were placed for 147 crore shares, compared to the 42.66 lakh shares on offer. The IPO had an initial price band set between Rs 66 and Rs 70 per share, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,40,000. High net worth individuals were required to invest in at least 4,000 shares, or Rs 2,80,000. The company had previously raised Rs 12.75 crore from anchor investors.
The IPO’s allotment status was anticipated to be finalised on Sept. 13, but with the listing delay, investors will need to wait for further updates.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.