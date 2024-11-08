Traders Take US Fed Interest Rate Cut In Stride As Powell In Focus: Markets Wrap
Equities extended their post-election rally, with the S&P 500 approaching the 6,000 milestone.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks hit fresh all-time highs, Treasuries rebounded and the dollar fell the most since August, with traders awaiting remarks from Jerome Powell after the Federal Reserve cut rates by a quarter percentage point to support the economy.
Equities extended their post-election rally, with the S&P 500 approaching the 6,000 milestone. Treasury 10-year yields declined eight basis points to 4.35%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%.
US policymakers no longer included a line in their statement about achieving “greater confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%, though they noted inflation has “made progress” toward the central bank’s goal. The committee modified its language around the job market slightly as well. Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Washington time.
“While the statement was ‘blah,’ I do think Powell tries to leave the December meeting more 50/50 and does not commit either way which compares with the current pricing of a 70% chance,” said Peter Boockvar, author of The Boock Report.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 added 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 2.2%. The Russell 2000 of small firms fell 0.2%.
Most major groups advanced, with Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. leading gains in megacaps. Lyft Inc. jumped 24% after the ride-hailing company gave a bullish outlook. A closely watched gauge of banks dropped 2% after gaining over 10% in the previous session. JPMorgan Chase & Co. slid 4% after an analyst downgrade.
The pound gained as traders pared bets on further Bank of England easing.
ALSO READ
US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate For Second Consecutive Time, Powell Says Not In 'Pre-Set' Course
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:12 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
The MSCI World Index rose 0.8%
Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2.3%
The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.4%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%
The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0784
The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2964
The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 153.20 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $76,608.73
Ether rose 7.3% to $2,885.19
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.35%
Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.45%
Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.50%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $72.46 a barrel
Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,692.16 an ounce