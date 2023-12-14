Treasuries 10-Year Yield Falls Below 4% As Fed Sees Rate Cuts

Following their last meeting of the year, Fed policy makers published new quarterly forecasts for the overnight lending rate they control, while leaving their target range for the rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. The median forecast for the end of next year was 4.625%, compared with a median of 5.125% in September. Fed swap rates that anticipate policy changes repriced to levels consistent with more than 140 basis points of easing, up from about 113 basis points before the meeting.